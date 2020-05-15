TENBY pedestrianisation plans for this summer are being put in place by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Permit applications will, this year, be online only and can be made from Monday (May 18).

But people are being reminded that an access permit is not a licence to make unauthorised travel.

Cllr Phil Baker, the council's cabinet member for infrastructure, licensing and major events emphasised: “It is important to note that government guidance and health regulations in respect of travel and the occupation of second home and holiday accommodation in force at the relevant time will take precedence and must be observed at all times.”

“Possession of an access permit does not exempt the permit holder from these restrictions or should it be seen to give consent in any way to travel while any such restrictions are in place.”

The scheme is due to start on Monday July 6 and finish on Friday September 11 and will again see the walled town area divided into three zones, each of which will have varying degrees of vehicle access.

Cllr Baker said: “An important point to note this year is that while all the necessary plans are being put in place to see the scheme start and finish on the above dates, it is under constant review in light of the current Covid-19 restrictions and government guidance. Therefore it may be necessary to change or amend the duration or how the scheme is delivered.”

Councillor Baker added: “If it does become apparent that changes are needed, then the council will provide further updates in the lead-up to the start of the proposed scheme.”

The introduction of the online access permit application process is an important change to the scheme this year.

Paper application forms and guidance notes will no longer be delivered to residents and businesses within the walled town area.

Instead, all information will be on www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk, including a link to the permit application form.

Residents and business are encouraged to complete the process as soon as possible after the online form and information goes online from Monday.

This will ensure that there is sufficient time for the application to be processed and, where required, for the applicant contacted should further information be required. Permits will then be issued approximately seven to ten days before the scheme start date.

For enquiries or further information email tenby.pedestrian@pembrokeshire.gov.uk