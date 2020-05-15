PEMBROKESHIRE County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has provided a further coronavirus update for Friday, May 15.

“I want to reassure everyone that we will get through this pandemic and we will have brighter days ahead.

“We will all have faced challenges in our lives, and some will have involved dealing with difficult issues and overcoming hurdles.

“Covid-19 has been, and is still, one of the biggest individual challenges we have all had to confront.

“When we are faced with such challenges, we all need to stay strong and keep our thoughts and motivation focused on the end goal or finishing line.

“Sportsmen and women are good examples of those who are always striving to improve and who deal with the pain that effort causes in different ways. Their ultimate goal, however, is to ensure they keep pushing forward.

“We need to remember that we all need to push forward, keep focused and, most of all, keep safe.

“Every day we are reminded that someone has lost their battle against Covid-19 and this is very tragic and upsetting. When we hear sad news it can impact upon us, especially if we hear it on a daily basis as is happening now.

“We are all in this together so when the news is so downbeat we need to support each other

“Today is Day 53 of lockdown and we continue to stay in lockdown for now.

“Remember and be comforted by the fact that better days are ahead. We will be reunited with our families as each day we head towards the ‘finishing line’.

Our ‘finishing line’ is getting back to normality. I accept this will take time and we will need to grow together and be supported by each other step by step.

“I want to finish today’s message by wishing you all a lovely weekend. I do not need to re-emphasise what you need to do as everyone by now is fully aware on how best to tackle this pandemic.

“Like every good team we need to work together. Acting alone or against the team’s plan will not help us to reach our goal and cross that ‘finishing line’.”