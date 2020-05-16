A MILFORD Haven man, who was told to say his final goodbyes to his family before beating coronavirus at Withybush, has said people who fail to social distance are "playing Russian Roulette" with their lives.

Alan Dennison, 59, spent two weeks in Withybush, eight days of that in intensive care, and now wants to warn people to continue to take the threat of Covid-19 seriously.

Alan said that he once thought he was ‘untouchable’ by the virus before developing it in late March, and hopes his story will serve as a warning for people who feel the same.

“I think we’re all being a bit blase with the coronavirus; I was in Spain on a stag do in March, I came home on the Sunday and I started coughing; we were laughing and joking about it, the wife wanted to come near me and I said: ‘Don’t come near me, I’ve got the plague’.”

Within a few days Alan had developed a severe temperature, with horrific hallucinations.

After contacting their local surgery, Alan was taken to Withybush.

“I was in there a couple of days, and they said they were taking me to intensive care, asking if I wanted to be resuscitated; I was very frightened at that stage.

“I said: ‘I can’t do anything until I ring my wife, Mandy,’ there were loads of tears, just saying we loved each other.

“She told me to ‘fight it with everything you’ve got’.”

Alan recalls little after that, other than vivid dreams relating to the virus, until he was woken by the nurse in Withybush all those days later.

“I honestly thought I was in London or some fancy hospital; my temperature came down and they said they were happy I’d turned the corner."

It was then he heard the harrowing calls loved ones had received.

“My wife had been getting calls daily, she had had the horrible call that my organs were failing, she didn’t have a call until the following afternoon to say I had turned a corner, a miracle as far as she’s concerned.”

Alan, who is full of praise for the staff at Withybush, is hoping his story will hammer home the dangers of Covid-19.

“People are becoming complacent about this virus, it’s just a number now, apart from the poor souls left behind; you’ve got to make it personal.

“People in Milford would never dream it would happen to them, happening in ‘a hillbilly town in west Wales,’ people think it only happens in the big cities. If one person takes a note of how horrible the virus can be, my story will be doing its job.

“It’s on the street, waiting to grab you; I don’t know where I caught it, nobody knows, it could be lingering anywhere, people don’t think it’s there, but it’s everywhere.

“I was of the opinion it only hits the old, or the overweight, or those with a medical history; I haven’t any underlying issues, it can happen to anybody at any time, it is a game of Russian Roulette.”