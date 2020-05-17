A new survey has revealed what adults across the UK are most looking forward to post-lockdown.

The opinion poll, which surveyed among 2,000 adults nationwide, found that nearly half (42 per cent) were looking forward to being reunited with relatives.

Here's the rest of the results.

Haircut

More than a third (37 per cent) were desperate to get to the hairdresser while 36 per cent of those polled were looking forward to a meal out.

Going on holiday was the choice of 29 per cent of responders, while 26 per cent said they were looking forward to going to the pub.

A fifth of those surveyed chose a trip to the beach or going for a coffee.

GYM: Working out in a gym was picked by 12 per cent of UK adults. Picture: Pixabay

Working out in a gym or enjoying a night out were selected by 12 per cent of those polled.

Pub

The findings revealed that those in the North East have the biggest appetite to get down the local, with 38 per cent stating that a trip to the pub would be their ideal first outing - ten per cent higher than any other region of the UK.

Millennials across the UK said they were most looking forward to going out for a meal (39 per cent) compared to ten per cent that would rank getting a beauty treatment at the top of their priorities.

BEER: Many are looking forward to returning to the pub post-lockdown. Picture: Pixabay

Simple pleasures

Richard Anderson, head of learning and development at High Speed Training, said: “The findings prove that after seeing our nearest and dearest, Brits are longing for life’s simple pleasures.

"From enjoying a pint at the pub to sipping a coffee at a local café, activities supporting the hospitality sector have all featured in the top ten activities that we’d like to do first if there were no restrictions - a promising sign for the industry.”

Night out

The poll also concluded that Brits aren’t missing the arts, as less than one in ten of us would head to the theatre (seven per cent) or gig (six per cent) as our first post-lockdown outing, with a much-needed night out (12 per cent) and revitalising swim (nine per cent) faring more popular.

