Recycling centres are set to reopen across Wales this month.

Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government, Hannah Blythyn has announced that facilities will slowly begin to reopen, with the majority of local authorities opting to reopen from May 26. Recycling centres were shut during the coronavirus crisis in order to maintain key services, in particular household collections of waste and recycling.

The stay at home message in Wales remains and people wishing to visit a centre are urged to go only if it is essential and the waste and or recycling cannot be picked up by the kerbside collections or stored at home. Anyone with, or in a household with someone displaying symptom of Covid-19 or currently shielding should not use this service.

All councils have agreed a common set of criteria to be met before they can consider the safe re-opening of recycling sites, and the need for social distancing may lead to queues.

The Welsh Government has urged people to remain patient when using recycling centres, check with the council for details of which recycling centres are open, how to access them, what materials are being collected and information of what social distancing measures are in place. Only sites which can be adapted to make sure everybody is safe will be opening, with some centres requiring people to book in advance.

The move to reopen some sites will help address reports of an increase in fly-tipping during the pandemic.

Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government, Hannah Blythyn said: “Waste and recycling services are critical public services and we have developed clear guidance with local authorities on how they can reopen safely to ensure the wellbeing of staff and the public.

"I want to thank Local Authorities and the wider workforce who have worked tremendously hard throughout the pandemic to maintain key services and continue weekly waste and recycling collections."

