A Solva county councillor has returned to his roots and has been cutting grass in his ward, as he used to 35 years ago.
Cllr Mark Carter can usually be found selling lawn mowers and strimmers from the family business in Newgale, but as the county entered its fourth week of lockdown, he noticed the community’s grass needed cutting.
With permission from the environment manager at the council, Cllr Carter started cutting grass in his own ward and, before moving on to the Cenotaph, around County Hall and the Picton playing field riverbank areas.
Last weekend he cut the Parade Gardens and the tennis court surrounds.
Cllr Carter, whose first ever job was in 1985 cutting grass for the Preseli District Council, said: "In these troubled times, I think it is important for the residents of our county to be able to enjoy a walk in attractive surroundings.
“I have enjoyed helping get these areas back into shape whilst operating under social distancing and getting a bit of exercise.”
He added: “While I now spend my days selling grass cutting equipment, and looking after Brawdy churchyard which I have done for many years, I always look back with fond memories 35 years ago cutting some of the very picturesque areas of Haverfordwest that we can still enjoy today."
