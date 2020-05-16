Today, Saturday, marks 50 years since the opening of the Pembrokeshire coast path.

However, the half century milestone will be marked in a quieter way than planned, as a large part of the 186-mile route remains closed to walkers due to the coronavirus crisis.

The popular path, established in 1970, attracts people from all over the world. It features dramatic views as it winds along the rugged coastline from St Dogmaels to Amroth, and took 17 years to create.

Around two thirds of the path is currently closed to the public, and events to mark five decades of walkers have been postponed.

It is not yet known when the path will reopen.