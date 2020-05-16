Police have turned away a group from the Bristol area who planned a trip to the seaside during lockdown.
Pembrokeshire’s road policing unit stopped the hired van as it headed west from Penblewin on Saturday, and the three occupants stated they were going to the beach.
Camping equipment was also spotted inside the vehicle.
The trio were reported for non-essential travel and officers turned the van around.
Earlier on Saturday morning a driver and passenger of another vehicle were reported when they were unable to explain their reasons for being on the road.
Pembrokeshire RPU tweeted: “Vehicle stopped at Llanteg this morning, Occupants who’d travelled from Wokingham were unable to account for their reasons for travel.
“Vehicle turned around accordingly, both occupants reported.”