Coronavirus testing will be extended to all care home residents and staff in Wales.

Health Minister, Vaughan Gething announced the move today, Saturday, stating it comes following the latest scientific evidence.

Previously all residents and staff in care homes with confirmed case of coronavirus were tested.

From this week every care homes in Wales will have access to testing. Care homes who have not reported an outbreak or any cases of coronavirus will be able to use an online portal to order testing kits for their residents and staff. Test kits will be provided for the whole care home, including all residents and staff. The system will be rolled out shortly.

The new policy will be in an addition to the existing testing arrangements.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: “How we tackle Coronavirus continually changes as we receive more emerging evidence and scientific advice.

“We have been very clear in our approach that our strategy is about reducing harm first and we will adapt policies in order to do this. Today is a step change in how we will be testing in care homes, adapting our policy so that every resident and member of staff can be tested for Coronavirus.

"I hope this brings further reassurance to those living and working in care homes and their families.”