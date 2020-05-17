A total of 26 people were caught travelling unnecessarily yesterday.

Pembrokeshire’s road policing unit stopped people travelling to the area from as far afield as Reddich, Wokingham, Bristol and Gwent on Saturday.

Officers seized 30 grams of cannabis following a stop check of Penblewin, leading to the arrest of three people. One man was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, and the driver provided a positive roadside drug-swab.

Vehicle checks have also led 12 traffic offence reports this weekend, including a car which was found to have wire protruding through a front tyre and other defects on the A40 at Withybush on Sunday morning.

The RPU tweeted: “Checks showed the front offside tyre to not only have the cord exposed, but the wire protruding out the tyre. Vehicle also had numerous other defects, driver reported accordingly.”

Officers added: “The message from @WelshGovernment remains the same – to avoid all non essential travel.”