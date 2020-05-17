Can you name 13 of Pembrokeshire's most stunning beaches?

The photos, provided by Gareth Davies Photography, show just some of what Pembrokeshire has to offer - maybe you'll even find a new spot to visit when lockdown is over.

Let us know how you did in the comments below.

Good luck!

1. More of a yellow-brown colour in my opinion

All pictures Gareth Davies Photography

2. A tough one

3. No hint for this one

4. Apparently, at extreme low tide you can see a petrified forest

5. An easy solve

6. Hopefully this one isn't too obtuse

7. I hadn't been here prior to the lockdown, maybe I'll go when it's lifted

8. Once a hidden gem

9. It's quite a 'big beach'

10. I suppose it is quite wide

11. Popular among fans of a certain boy wizard

12. Smaller than its big brother

13. Another tough one

So, how did you do?

1. Whitesands Bay

2. Abermawr

3. Tenby North Bay

4. Amroth

5. Solva

6. Angle Bay

7.Priory Beach on Caldey Island

8. Barafundle Bay

9. Newport Sands

10. Broad Haven North

11. Freshwater West

12. Little Haven

13. Marloes