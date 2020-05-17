Can you name 13 of Pembrokeshire's most stunning beaches?
The photos, provided by Gareth Davies Photography, show just some of what Pembrokeshire has to offer - maybe you'll even find a new spot to visit when lockdown is over.
Let us know how you did in the comments below.
Good luck!
1. More of a yellow-brown colour in my opinion
All pictures Gareth Davies Photography
2. A tough one
3. No hint for this one
4. Apparently, at extreme low tide you can see a petrified forest
5. An easy solve
6. Hopefully this one isn't too obtuse
7. I hadn't been here prior to the lockdown, maybe I'll go when it's lifted
8. Once a hidden gem
9. It's quite a 'big beach'
10. I suppose it is quite wide
11. Popular among fans of a certain boy wizard
12. Smaller than its big brother
13. Another tough one
So, how did you do?
1. Whitesands Bay
2. Abermawr
3. Tenby North Bay
4. Amroth
5. Solva
6. Angle Bay
7.Priory Beach on Caldey Island
8. Barafundle Bay
9. Newport Sands
10. Broad Haven North
11. Freshwater West
12. Little Haven
13. Marloes