FIVE of Pembrokeshire's major fundraising events look set to be cancelled this summer because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Sunday evening summer spectaculars in Tenby Harbour have been a traditional part of the season for many years.

Not only do they attract thousands of people but they also raise thousands of pounds for charities and good causes.

Tenby Round Table and Tenby Rotary Club stage two spectaculars each, which conclude with magnificent fireworks displays over the harbour. The concluding event of the summer is put on by Tenby Lions.

The Round Table has now said it is unlikely that the spectaculars will go ahead.

In a Facebook post, the organisation said: "It's hard for us to think of a summer in Tenby without thinking of our summer spectaculars in Tenby Harbour. Unfortunately, as we get closer to the summer holidays, it's looking less and less likely that we will be able to host an event of this size due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"While these events are our primary charity fundraising events of the year, public safety must come first.

"So, at present, we are working on the principle that we won't be hosting our normal events on the school holiday Sundays. We believe that the same decision has been taken by Tenby Rotary and Tenby Lions for their summer events.

"We still hope to be able to host some sort of event for the community when we are able and are still passionate about supporting those in need through this unprecedented time.

"We will keep you posted with our plans for the summer as time goes on, until then we hope you stay safe and we can't wait to see you at an event soon."

Tenby Round Table is now appealing for donations via PayPal to help the organisation achieve its goal in helping good causes.