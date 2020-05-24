PEMBROKE Bridge Club is now entering week eight of lockdown.

The WhatsApp group have been reminiscing and remember more ‘mobile’ times when one year ago this week the club ventured out on tour to Tumble.

It was a most memorable adventure, as the overall winners of both the competitions on the day were won by Pembroke Bridge Club, recalls Club owner Irene Delahunty.

Being able to play at Jameston may not be possible at this present time, but this has not hindered the enthusiasm of the ‘bridge family’ as the online table numbers are only going one way, and that is up.

Results from last week were; Tuesday, May 12, 7 tables: Top N/S John Valentine and Lucy Brooker 62.5, 2nd Anthony Stevens and Peter Milewski 61.57, 3rd Prue Knight and Beryl Latham 54.17.

Top E/W: Steve Jarvis and Hilary Davis 62.5, 2nd Pam Evans and Anne Marie Pagett 57.87, 3rd Tina Torkington and Frances Williams 54.17.

Thursday, May 14, 7 Tables: Top N/S Martin and Aileen Neilan 63.43, 2nd Margaret and Richard Caley 53.7, 3rd Anne Marie Pagett and Cindy Middleton 51.85.

Top E/W: Peter Milewski and Anthony Stevens 57.87, 2nd Jane and Steve Fletcher 51.85, 3rd Catherine Dudlyke and Lynn Morris 50.46.

Friday, May 15, 10 Tables: Top N/S Peter Milewski and Julie Milewski 68.06, 2nd John Seal and Lucy Brooker 65.97, 3rd Roxy Jaffer and Durriyah Vasi, 4th Beryl Latham and Prue Knight 52.43.

Joint Top E/W: Lee Collier and Irene Delahunty - Hilary Davis and Steve Davis 55.9, 3rd Liz Richardson and Anne Dalziel 55.56, 4th Tina Torkington and Frances Williams 49.31.

The club plays three times a week, Tuesday mornings at 11am, Thursday afternoons at 2pm and Friday mornings at 11am. Start times are prompt.

The bridge ‘lessons' are also on-going with club teacher Peter Milewski who continues his classes on-line, in the ’Teacher’s Corner,’ on Wednesday mornings on Bridge club live at 11am. Members are absolutely delighted at being able to continue to learn this fabulous game, with beginners and intermediate players all welcome!

Last week’s quiz was all about Pembrokeshire and the club had joint winners for this one. Congratulations to Julie Milewski and Pam Evans. This week’s general knowledge sets to be a good one too, results will be reported next week.

To join Pembroke Bridge Club, please contact irene.dela@btinternet.com for further information, or telephone 078 798 56512.