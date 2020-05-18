A £5m boost for mental health in schools will include new support for under-11s and teachers

The announcement coincides with the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Minister for Education, Kirsty Williams, and Minister for Health and Social Services, Vaughan Gething, announced £3.75 million of funding for mental health in schools that will include new support for children under the age of 11.

School counselling services currently provide direct support to young people from the age of 11 up to the age of 18. The funding announced on Monday will extend support to children younger than Year 6.

Around 11,500 young people each year access lower level mental health support, outside specialist NHS provision, in schools and community counselling services.

A total of £450,000 will also go towards supporting mental health and well-being of the school workforce.

The funding is in addition to £1.25m announced last month, for local authorities to deliver counselling services in schools, taking the total support to £5m this financial year.

Kirsty Williams said: “The coronavirus is inevitably causing additional anxiety for people of all ages, not least children and young people. We must therefore anticipate increased demand for mental health support among younger people.

“We know that by tackling problems early you can stop them escalating. Although serious mental health issues are less prevalent among younger children, we’re extending the support available so that children under 11 can also receive support with their emotional well-being, if they need it."

Vaughan Gething, said: “With the necessary restrictions on young people’s lives due to coronavirus, including less time with their friends and other family members, we must be prepared for an impact on children’s emotional wellbeing.

“So it’s important we continue to invest in mental health support for our young people during these very difficult times.”