New symptoms have been added to official list of coronavirus symptoms.
Loss of taste or smell - known medically as anosmia - and new continuous coughs have been added to the guidance for when individuals should self-isolate.
A joint statement by the chief medical officers of Wales, England, Northern Ireland and Scotland said: “From today, all individuals should self-isolate if they develop a new continuous cough or fever or anosmia.
“Anosmia is the loss or a change in your normal sense of smell. It can also affect your sense of taste as the two are closely linked.
“We have been closely monitoring the emerging data and evidence on COVID-19 and after thorough consideration, we are now confident enough to recommend this new measure.
“The individual’s household should also self-isolate for 14 days as per the current guidelines and the individual should stay at home for 7 days, or longer if they still have symptoms other than cough or loss of sense of smell or taste.”