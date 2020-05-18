A PLAN to roll out a scheme saving worn out items from landfill could be boosted by a £20,000 grant.

Members of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s sustainable development fund committee will decide an application made by the Pembrokeshire Remakery CIC on May 20.

The project has been running for two years with ‘Repair Cafes’ in Haverfordwest and Fishguard, where people can find out more about repairing and reusing items to reduce waste.

Following this there is a plan to develop a “sustainable enterprise business model,” a report to the committee states.

The ‘repair café’ project model could be rolled out across the county, the report adds, with the two founding directors managing the project.

“The funding will pay for the production of business, finance and marketing plans and also pay for the project managers to deliver the project and drive the business into profit. These plans will set the benchmark to test a viable REMAKERY business for Pembrokeshire,” adds the report.

This application is the first for 2020/21, with £100,000 available for projects over the financial year.

The meeting will be available to view on the National Park website but members will be asked to consider going into private session.