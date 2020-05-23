PEOPLE applying for, renewing, or replacing a Blue Badge in Pembrokeshire are being asked to do so online if they can.

Applications are continuing to be processed through gov.uk/apply-blue-badge and this should be used wherever possible.

The request comes as customer service centres in the county remain closed following the coronavirus outbreak and normal blue badge processes, such as obtaining a photograph, are not available by face to face services.

However, anyone who is unable to go online is asked to contact Pembrokeshire County Council on 01437 764551.

A member of staff will be able to go through the options available and, if required, signpost the blue badge holder to additional support should they be shielding or self-isolating, for example.