56 people have died of coronavirus in Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion, and Carmarthenshire, as of today, May 18.

No new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Pembrokeshire as of today, bringing the total to 271, nor Ceredigion, bringing its total to 39, while Carmarthenshire saw 12 new cases, for a total of 642

Wales as a whole saw 101 new cases, for a total of 12,404, with four further deaths recorded, for a total of 1,207.

These figures only include deaths of individuals who were laboratory confirmed with Covid-19.

Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “New guidance on Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) symptoms has been issued from the four UK Chief Medical Officers. From today, all individuals should self-isolate if they develop at least one of the following coronavirus symptoms: a new continuous cough or fever or loss of smell or taste (anosmia).

“Anosmia is the loss or a change in your normal sense of smell. It can also affect your sense of taste as the two are closely linked. The individual’s household should self-isolate for 14 days as per the current guidelines and the individual should stay at home for 7 days, or longer if they still have symptoms other than cough or loss of sense of smell or taste.

“Public Health Wales welcomes the recent announcement by the Health Minister of the extension of Coronavirus testing to all care home residents and staff.

“In conjunction with the Welsh Government’s ‘Test, Trace, Protect’ strategy published last week, Public Health Wales will continue to work in partnership with our communities, the Welsh Government, the wider NHS and local government in Wales to focus on protecting the health of the people of Wales as we support the implementation of the strategy.

“We have been working hard to increase our testing capacity, and as of Monday, May 11, our capacity was at 5,330 tests a day in Wales. We know there is more to do as demand increases, and we will continue to ramp up this capacity.

“The Welsh Government announced on Friday 8 May that lockdown arrangements would continue in Wales for a further three weeks: in Wales stay-at-home guidance remains that, wherever you can, you should stay at home.

“Although we appear to have passed the peak of new cases in Wales, Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) is still circulating in every part of the country. The single most important action we can all take in fighting the virus is to stay at home, and we thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Public Health Wales continues to support the implementation of the Critical Workers Testing Policy to make sure we use the current testing capacity in Wales to the full, ensuring we test the right people, at the right time, in the right place, to reduce the spread of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

“We are encouraging everyone to download the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) Symptom Study app, which has been supported by Welsh Government. The app allows users to log daily symptoms to help build a clearer picture of how the virus is affecting people. For more information, including how to download the app, visit covid.joinzoe.com.

“Public Health Wales is working to address the negative impact of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) on the social, mental and physical wellbeing of people in Wales. Our latest campaign, ‘How are you doing?’ is now live and offering practical advice from phw.nhs.wales/howareyoudoing.

“People no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). Information about the symptoms to look out for is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.

"While emphasising the importance of staying at home, we also want to reinforce the message from NHS Wales that urgent and emergency care services for physical and mental health are still open and accessible.

“For parents, if your child is unwell and you are concerned you should seek help. If you have urgent dental pain you should still call your dentist. If you have a health complaint that is worrying you and won’t go away you should call your GP practice. If you or a family member are seriously ill or injured you should dial 999 or attend your nearest Emergency Department.”