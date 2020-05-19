BRIGHTLY-COLOURED rainbows became a familiar sight in the windows of homes while we were going out for our daily walk.

But now many homes have also taken to putting a yellow heart in their window with a very moving reason why.

The idea came from Hannah and Becky Gompertz and their granddad, David, after their grandma, Sheila, passed away.

They wanted a special way to remember her and others who have died due to coronavirus.

David also wanted a way for people to show other people that they are grieving so they don't feel alone.

A Facebook post from Hannah, which has now been shared more than 6,000 times, added: "Very sadly our grandma has passed away after contracting coronavirus.

"Our grandad was on the phone this morning and wanted people to understand, not only the number of people who have died due to this virus, but how many people have been affected due to the loss of a family member or friend.

"He suggested that there could be a yellow symbol that individuals who have been affected by loss display in their windows, to show how the country is covered with families that have lost somebody and been touched by this pandemic."

David added: “Although every day on telly we hear the number of people that have died - these are just numbers that don’t mean that much.

"But if every family that lost somebody dear put a yellow symbol in their window, on their door or the pavement, people would realise the extent of this personal and national tragedy.”

A Yellow Hearts to Remember- Covid 19 Facebook group has now also been set up by the family so people who have lost somebody can share their pictures and hopefully feel a bit of comfort that they are not alone.

Hannah added: "We hope that if you are mourning someone, you find comfort in solidarity and if you aren’t please pass this on so that it may reach a family that is."