ADDING a £4.6million leisure facility to Haverfordwest’s new secondary school was agreed by Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet this week.

At its virtual meeting on Monday, May 18, cabinet were told that construction of Haverfordwest High VC School’s new build by October 2022 was still achievable, although will be monitored.

In addition to the multi-million pound school, funded by the 21st Century School programme, the council will invest a further £4.6million for a “state-of-the-art leisure provision” at the Prendergast site.

Cabinet member for economic development, leisure, culture and tourism, Cllr Paul Miller, said that the proposal was for the county’s first eight court sports hall, where multiple activities can be held side by side, with a rugby 3G pitch.

The site already includes an artificial pitch, six tennis courts and a six lane running track and athletics facility, which will remain, “creating an amazing sport and leisure campus facility for the whole county,” said Cllr Miller.

There was support from the cabinet for the development and its “benefit to the wider community” and the school, with Cllr Guy Woodham adding his only concern was “slippage” due to the impact of Covid-19.

Head of infrastructure and construction Darren Thomas said a recent meeting with contractors Morgan Sindall remained on track with demolition and asbestos removal due to start in July for the school.

However, uncertainty during the lockdown period has been “flagged up” so the situation is “positive as it stands, but not completely out of the woods,” he added.

Demolition of the leisure centre building is planned for the following summer, and subject to tendering process, with building expected to start in January 2022 for completion to coincide with the school.