PEMBROKESHIRE County Council leader David Simpson chaired his first meeting of cabinet since lockdown on March 23 and it was all done digitally.

With members of the public able to view the meeting, held using Skype, via the council’s usual webcasting facility, Cllr Simpson thanked staff and residents for all being done to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“The current Covid-19 situation is something that has had a huge impact on us all,” he said at he start of Monday’s (May 18) meeting, adding it was “hard to fully comprehend what we are going through.”

Cllr Simpson said he was “very proud and humbled about the way everybody across the county has pulled together.”

“Covid-19 has been a very emotional experience for us all,” he said.

“Everyone should be proud of how you have played your part and continue to do so as Team Pembrokeshire.

“Together we are stronger, together we will get through this.”

Also thanked was the health board and the “amazing job” NHS staff are doing, along with all those working in care homes and supporting vulnerable, elderly people along with all the council staff who have continued to work.

“There’s been so many changes it’s impossible to highlight anyone team or person,” he added.

“With every storm unfortunately comes damage and in this case the loss of lives. It’s so tragic that so many loved ones have lost their battle against Covid-19," he said as he led cabinet in a minute’s silence.