TWO bespoke fire pits are being put up for sale to raise money for charity.
Garry Preston, who runs Gaz Worx, has made the pits in his spare time with one coloured blue for the NHS and another in yellow for Marie Curie.
The proceeds from the sales will go to a local charity who are making personal protection equipment for the NHS and to Marie Curie.
Garry said it took him 12 hours to make the NHS pit and that he would not be making any other pits like them.
Anyone wishing to purchase one of the pits can do so by going to Garry’s Facebook page ‘Gaz Worx’ and sending him a message.
Since the lockdown was put in place Garry has had to halt his business but added that he has worked really hard in his own time to make them.
He also said that the pits would last for a lifetime and were ‘one-of-a-kind’.