A THREE-HOUR search by marine emergency services proved all in vain yesterday (Monday) evening.

The alert to a vessel which was said to be broken down in Carmarthen Bay was eventually written off as a false alarm.

Tenby’s RNLI all-weather lifeboat was launched at 6.30pm to assist in the search for an 18ft Dory, which had reportedly broken down two miles south-east of Ginst Point.

The lifeboat, the Haydn Miller, was soon on the water, and made best speed to the reported position, where Ferryside inshore rescue boat was already searching, while coastguard teams from Llanstephan and Burry Port performed shore-based searches.

Both boats were soon joined by Burry Port Atlantic 85 lifeboat and Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187.

Tenby RNLI press officer Ben James said: "After a thorough search in poor visibility, lasting nearly three hours and with nothing found and nobody reported missing, the incident was deemed a false alarm and all units were stood down."

The Haydn Miller returned to station, arriving at 10.20pm.