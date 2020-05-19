MORE than 500 miles of running, cycling and walking have taken Martletwy YFC on a trio of virtual journeys to Builth Wells and back.

The aim of the sporting mission by club members, leaders, parents and friends was to raise money for Hywel Dda health charities.

Over 30 athletic fundraisers took up their challenge over the recent May bank holiday weekend.

They decided that, between the Friday and Sunday, they would cover the 80-mile distance between Martletwy YFC Hall in Cresselly to the Royal Welsh Showground at Builth Wells.

Organiser Rebecca Smith said: “Our aim was to get there and back, which is 160 miles, which we were more than happy with.

“But we managed to exceed this and complete the distance three times, with a total of 503 miles, which we were more than happy with.”

Rebecca added: “As a club, we have not been able to meet up as we normally do on a Monday evening for some time, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, and for the foreseeable.

“Therefore, we wanted to give back to the community and support the local health board for the incredible work they are doing.

“We would like to say a personal thank you to everyone who has donated, it really means a lot to us.”

To donate, search for Martletwy YFC on gofundme.com.