TWO cars were turned away from Sandy Haven Beach on Monday, May 18, after they had travelled there for exercise.

Milford Haven’s neighbourhood policing team (NPT) said on Twitter they had conducted targeted patrols of the coast path following concerns raised by residents.

Police said that they have educated both drivers about exercising from home.

They also visited the are four days before but said that the car park was empty on arrival.

On the same day they also said they had educated members of the public on the coronavirus restrictions.

The NPT has also been busy checking drivers’ speed and reasons for travelling.

They posted on their Twitter that they had been in Johnston on Tuesday, May 12, carrying out speed checks.

Residents have expressed their concerns that some motorists are not adhering to the 30mph limit on the road.

The following day, officers were in Hakin conducting more checks.

A spokesperson for the NPT said: “Please help us to protect the NHS and our communities. Your co-operation is so invaluable and greatly appreciated."