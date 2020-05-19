The Chelsea Flower Show may not happen as normal this year - but a different type of event will take place so flower fans don't miss out.

The annual show is still happening in 2020 - but virtually, for the very first time.

Here’s what you need to know about how it will work and how to attend.

How long is the virtual show online for?

The show, known as Virtual Chelsea, takes place from Monday to Saturday, May 18 to 23, 2020, with a wide programme of online events.

What will I be able to see?

Attendees will be able to see potting demonstrations, as well as participate in behind-the-scenes tours of award-winning nurseries.

They will also be able to take part in a school gardening club, with activities for kids, and join lunchtime Q&As with gardening experts.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show website says: “The world’s greatest flower show is going digital to bring you an exciting line-up of world-leading designers, plant experts and practical gardening advice – all from the comfort of your home.

“We’re featuring some of the best-loved designers, celebrities and personalities in the world of gardening and open the week with an introduction with RHS President, Sir Nicholas Bacon.”

You’ll also be able to see Monty Don in his garden as he walks viewers through his morning routine, on his way to feed the chickens.

Other highlights include:

Go behind the scenes with multi-Gold medal-winning Raymond Evison at his iconic clematis nursery.

Get practical advice on selecting perennials from Hardy’s Cottage Garden Plants.

Achillea are loved by gardeners and wildlife alike – find out how to grow and care for them.

How to grow perfect peonies and tulips, plus practical floristry inspiration.

Will there be different themes?

There will be a variety of different themes throughout the online event, including wildlife gardens, health and wellbeing, and how to grow things in small and indoor spaces.

Who can watch the online Chelsea flower show?

Virtual Chelsea starts on Monday, May 18, for RHS members only, allowing them to get a first look at Virtual Chelsea, which has an exciting line-up of new videos and articles.

The rest of the week, from Tuesday until Saturday, is then open to the public.

Virtual Chelsea is also being aired each day on the BBC. Join Sophie Raworth, Joe Swift, Nicki Chapman and Monty Don every day on BBC One at 3.45pm and BBC Two at 8pm.

For more information, visit the Virtual Chelsea website.

How to vote for your favourites

You can also get involved with Virtual Chelsea by voting for the RHS Chelsea Plant of the Decade, the RHS Chelsea Product of the Year, and the BBC / RHS People’s Choice Garden of the Decade.

For more information on how to get involved, visit www.rhs.org.uk/shows-events/virtual-chelsea.