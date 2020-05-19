POLICE are appealing for information after the building belonging to the Pembrokeshire Model Engineers Club was destroyed by a fire.

No engines were left inside the building, which is located behind the Meads Leisure Centre in Milford Haven, but the club’s secretary said it had been ‘totally gutted’.

The fire happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning (May 19).

Pembrokeshire Model Engineer Club’s secretary Trevor Thomas said: “The building has been totally gutted, it’s a real shame. The fire crews that were here in the night said the building is unsafe so it may have to be bulldozed.”

The club has been going for 28 years.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police are appealing for information after a fire at a storage shed in Milford Haven overnight.

“Police were called shortly before 2am this morning (May 19) to an area behind the Leisure Centre on Priory Road.

“Firefighters were also in attendance. No-one is believed to have been injured, but the shed was severely damaged.

“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.”