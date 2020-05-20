People living in Wales’ most deprived areas are more likely to be self-isolating during Covid-19 restrictions, and are more likely to be feeling anxious, isolated and worried about their mental health, a survey reveals.

Each week Public Health Wales has been conducting interviews with hundreds of people aged 18 or over across Wales, to understand how the virus and measures to prevent its spread are affecting the wellbeing of people in Wales.

Public Health Wales analysed data from weekly wellbeing surveys to identify key demographic findings.

The report shows people living in the most deprived areas are more likely to be concerned about becoming ill or losing someone they love to the virus, and are more likely to be concerned about their finances or employment and the wellbeing and education of their children during the measures.

While many people are exercising more, those in the most affluent communities are most likely to have increased their levels of exercise.

The report also shows that younger adults (18-29 years) are more worried about their mental health than older groups and are feeling the most isolated with more experiencing poorer sleep.

Older adults (70+) are most likely to be self-isolating and most worried about getting the virus and becoming seriously ill.

Females are generally feeling more anxious than males and more worried about getting the virus and their mental health in particular, according to the report.

Professor Mark Bellis, Director of Policy and International Health at Public Health Wales said: “Inequalities in health, financial security and social support mean that worries about coronavirus infections and the measures taken to control them can affect people very differently.

“Understanding how different communities are experiencing the pandemic is an important consideration for the support they need during the current restrictions and later in order to help them to return to their normal lives.”

Public Health Wales has also released the week five findings from its wellbeing survey, which showed continued support for restrictions in place across Wales.

20 per cent of people said they had not left their home at all over the past seven days (36 per cent left every day).

Nearly one in five people are now worrying about health conditions not related to coronavirus and 41 per cent of those with children are worrying about their children’s education.

The survey is part of measures implemented by Public Health Wales to support public health and wellbeing through the coronavirus crisis.

Other measures included the launch of Public Health Wales’ ‘How are you doing?’ wellbeing campaign, created to support the people of Wales to look after their wellbeing and to ensure public health is protected during the isolation period.

As part of the campaign, Public Health Wales has launched a new microsite, which offers practical support and useful links to charities and support groups for people who are feeling overwhelmed by the current situation.