A NEW tea room and glamping site could be developed at Hazelbeach if planning permission is granted by Pembrokeshire County Council.
A full application has been submitted to change the ground floor of Point House, overlooking the Cleddau at Hazelbeach, at the end of Llanstadwell village, along with alterations and extensions to the house.
Six shepherd huts are also part of the plans, along with a new stable block, garden equipment store and car parking area.
A design and access statement in support of the application states that the owner’s “vision” is to “create an exclusive relaxing retreat for tourists” in a “unique setting consisting of six luxury shepherds huts affording fantastic views of the estuary.”
The tea room would be used to offer breakfast for guests as well as locals and walkers.
The shepherd huts would be located in the large terraced garden of the property, at a lower level to Point House and its neighbour, with the stable block and car parking to the rear.
For more details and to comment on the application visit planning.pembrokeshire.gov.uk and search 20/0057/PA