A SECOND World War hand grenade, which was discovered in a garden in Hakin on Tuesday (May 19), has been removed by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team.
The grenade was discovered by an individual who was digging in their garden but on inspection, it was determined that the device did not have any explosives.
Dyfed-Powys Police also attended having received a call at around 11am on Tuesday, and they spoke to neighbours to make them aware of the situation.
An MOD Spokesperson Said: “An Army Explosive Ordinance Team were called out to Hakin, near Milford Haven, to remove a No 36 grenade, discovered by an individual digging in their garden.
“It was determined that the device contained no explosives and it has been removed for subsequent disposal.
“Military personnel are regularly required to assist with the disposal of historic ordnance such as this, ensuring every situation is dealt with as quickly as possible for the safety of the general public.”