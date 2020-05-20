Research and development staff across Hywel Dda University Health Board are researching ways of tackling Covid-19.

Each of the four acute hospitals in Hywel Dda – Bronglais, Glangwili, Withybush and Prince Philip hospitals – has a research and development team working year-round on studies to allow for improvements in patient care and treatment.

The teams are marking International Clinical Trials Day, today, May 20.

Dr Philip Kloer, Medical Director and Deputy Chief Executive of Hywel Dda said: “The best organisations and those providing the best quality of care are research active and the importance of research to combat a new disease such as Covid-19 cannot be overstated.

“In Hywel Dda we are involved in ten clinical trials aimed at combating-19. Some of those are aimed at testing promising new medications; others are involved in looking at new breathing devices and understanding how the Covid disease affects people.

“I want to thank all of those in our amazing research and development department but also all patients and staff who are involved in clinical trials. Your support and input is really helping us to combat Covid-19.”

Linda O’Brien, is a Research Nurse currently working in a Covid-19 area.

Linda said: “The Covid pandemic has really highlighted the importance of research and I’m currently working on two clinical studies.

“The first study is called RECOVERY (Randomised Evaluation of Covid-19 Therapy) and is a national clinical trial, led by the University of Oxford, that aims to identify treatments that may be beneficial for adults hospitalised with confirmed Covid-19.

“The second study I am involved with is called CCP-UK, a study of the Covid-19 disease to better understand its spread and behaviour by analysing biological samples and data from patients with confirmed cases of the disease across the UK."