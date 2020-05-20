Payment days for those who receive benefits could be changed slightly due to the upcoming bank holiday weekend.

Here’s what you need to know.

When will I get paid for tax credits over the May bank holiday weekend?

Tax credit payments are due on Monday, May 25, 2020. However, as this falls on a bank holiday, you may be paid early, on Friday, May 22.

According to the Gov.uk website: “If it’s a bank holiday anywhere in the UK your payment may be early.”

Usually, tax credit payments are made every week or every four weeks.

“You choose if you want to get paid weekly or every four weeks on your claim form. If you do not have a claim form, contact HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC),” the website explains.

What are the bank holiday payment dates coming up for tax credits?

Due date: May 25, 2020. Payment date: May 22

Due date: July 13, 2020. Payment date July 10 - Northern Ireland only

Due date: August 3, 2020. Payment date: July 31 - Scotland only

Due date: August 31, 2020. Payment date: August 28

Due date: December 25, 2020. Payment date: December 24

Due date: December 28, 2020. Payment date: December 24

Due date: December 29, 2020. Payment date: December 24 - Northern Ireland only

Due date: January 1, 2021. Payment date: December 31

Due date: January 4, 2021. Payment date: December 31 - Scotland only

If your payment is late, you need to check the payment date on your award notice and contact your bank before calling HMRC.

What about Child Benefit?

Child Benefit payments are due on Friday, May 22 instead of Monday, May 25.

Upcoming bank holiday Child Benefit payment dates

Due date: May 25. Payment date: May 22.

Due date: August 31. Payment date: August 28.

Due date: December. 28 Payment date: December 24.

When will Personal Independent Payment (PIP) be paid?

Personal Independence Payment (PIP is usually paid every four weeks.

If your payment date is on a weekend or a bank holiday you will usually be paid on the working day before.

If you are due to be paid on Monday, May 25, you should receive it on Friday, May 25.

When will Universal Credit be paid over the bank holiday?

Although Universal Credit is paid every month on the same date, payment dates vary slightly over the bank holiday.

The payment date is determined by when your first payment arrived. If you first got paid on March 11, for example, then you will usually get paid on the 11th of every month.

But dates will change if your pay date falls on a weekend or bank holiday.

If you are due to be paid on Monday, May 25, you will be paid on Friday, May 22.