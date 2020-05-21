The Spring bank holiday takes place on Monday, May 25, offering a long weekend to most of us across the UK.

This is how supermarket opening hours could be affected.

Tesco

Tesco opening hours are dependent on the type of store you visit.

Some Tesco superstores are operating shorter opening hours over the bank holiday weekend, between 8am and 6pm rather than the usual 8am to 10pm.

Most smaller express stores are still operating their usual hours, which vary from store to store. You can check your local branch’s opening times using Tesco’s store locator tool.

You should be aware that on Fridays, Tesco operates a dedicated shopping hour for elderly and vulnerable customers between 9am and 10am.

Sainsbury’s

Some Sainsbury’s stores are operating seasonal hours for the Spring bank holiday, opening between 8am and closing at 8pm.

Other stores, however, are unaffected by the bank holiday and are operating their usual opening times.

Opening times can vary from store to store, so make sure you double check your branch opening times using Sainsbury’s store locator tool.

You should be aware that on Fridays, Sainsbury’s operates a dedicated shopping hour between 8am and 9am for elderly and disabled customers.

From Monday to Saturday, between 7:30am and 8am is also reserved for NHS and social care workers.

Morrisons

Morrisons appears to be operating its usual opening hours during the Spring bank holiday.

These times can vary from store to store, so make sure you double check your local branch opening times using Morrisons’ store locator tool.

From Monday to Saturday, Morrisons operates an NHS hour for healthcare workers between 6am and 7am.

Asda

Some Asda stores have reduced opening hours on Monday 25. Instead of being open from 8am to 10pm, some stores will be open from 8am to 8pm.

Opening times can vary from store to store, so make sure you double check your local branch opening times using Asda’s store locator tool.

You should be aware that on certain days, including Fridays, Asda operates an NHS and carer shopping hour between 8am to 9am.

Lidl

On May, Spring and Summer Bank holidays, Lidl stores will be open as normal from 8am to 10pm.

You can check your local branch opening times using Lidl’s store locator tool.

Aldi

Aldi is operating during its usual hours, with stores opening between 8am and 10pm.

Opening times can vary from store to store, so make sure you double check your local branch opening times using Aldi’s store locator tool.

At Aldi, priority hours are given to emergency services workers and eldery shoppers for 30 minutes prior to usual opening times.

M&S

M&S stores are opening as normal on the Monday bank holiday.

These opening times can vary from store to store, so check your local branch opening times using the M&S store locator tool.

You should be aware that on Fridays, M&S operates a priority shopping time for NHS and emergency services workers for the first hour of opening.

Waitrose

Waitrose stores will also be operating as normal on Monday 25 May.

Opening times can vary from store to store, so make sure you double check your local branch opening times using Waitrose’s store locator tool.