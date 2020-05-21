MORE than £5million of capital funding for 2020/21 was signed off by Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet this week.

Projects to be funded include green infrastructure, school improvements, highways maintenance and the digitisation of leisure services.

The largest amount committed this financial year, according to a report to cabinet on May 18, is £3million for the Covid-19 field hospital developed at Bluestone with Hywel Dda Health Board, the Bluestone Recovery Centre.

The 126-bed centre was developed in 26 days, council leader Cllr David Simpson said, which was a “tremendous effort".

Haverfordwest’s green infrastructure project has been allocated £399,844 and £80,000 will be used for gym equipment in Crymych and Pembroke.

There is £1,064,389 highways maintenance grant along with £74,000 for a walkway canopy at Ysgol Bro Gwaun.

A report to cabinet adds that this contribution may also be reduced by the extra external funding in future.

Cabinet member for finance Cllr Bob Kilmister said that seven projects listed were externally funded including the Bluestone Recovery Centre, with money from the West Wales Regional Partnership.

In the 2019/20 allocation an additional £37,732 of external funding for the Scolton Manor Railway Garden is included.

A full business case for sports facilities at the new Haverfordwest High site sees more than £2million awarded in 2021/22 and again in 2022/23.

Of the almost £10million of capital projects over the next three years, £5million will come from external funding, such as Welsh Government, with the council contributing £4,839,000.