Despite lockdown restrictions, regenerations plans in Haverfordwest are continuing to progress.

Pembrokeshire County Council and partners have said they will push forward with regeneration plans where they can, including the Haverfordwest Castle project.

The council's vision for the castle is for it to play a full role in the regeneration of the county town by making it much easier to access from the town centre and significantly improving the visitor experience.

The project aims to bring it back into use by conserving the medieval walls and providing a better experience in a number of ways, for example by creating an all-weather outdoor events space and a perimeter walk.

A conservation management plan has recently started which will guide all future work and changes to the castle to ensure it is properly looked after, both now and for future generations. The work is being carried out by the conservation architects Purcell.

A multidisciplinary professional team has also been appointed to undertake all the necessary surveys, develop detailed designs and secure consent for the first stage of the castle vision to be delivered.

“This is approximately two years of planning work, and whilst that might seem like a long time, the castle has been here for around 900 years and is classified as a scheduled ancient monument. Making changes to buildings of such significance take time and must be done properly,” said Mike Cavanagh, head of culture, leisure, tourism and registration services.

“There will be an opportunity for engagement and consultation during this commission.”

The council has also been awarded a £325,000 grant from the Welsh Government for green infrastructure and are focusing the money on landscaping improvements to the south bank terraces of the castle, known as the burgage plots, facing Castle Lake car park.