MORE than 3,300 slots at Pembrokeshire’s waste and recycling centres (WRCs) were booked within 24 hours of being released this week.

As expected, there was large demand after Pembrokeshire County Council announced the re-opening of its six WRCs for essential use only from next Tuesday, May 26.

The booking service went 'live' on Wednesday and the public has been thanked for following instructions on how to reserve a slot.

Initially, 6,300 15-minute slots per week have been made available.

Access to the sites is strictly via pre-booked slots only. People who do not have a booking will not be allowed on site.

Bookings and full guidelines - including details of permitted vehicles - can be made at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-and-guidance/waste-and-recycling-centres-re-open or by phoning the council’s contact centre on 01437 764551.

Bookings are initially opened for the first two weeks and are for essential use only.

Only items that cannot be stored safely at home or cannot be collected through the kerbside waste and recycling schemes should be brought to sites.

Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for the environment, Cllr Cris Tomos, thanked the public for their co-operation with the new system.

“I am extremely grateful for members of the public using the booking system and reading and following the guidelines that have been put in place," he said.

“A great deal of work has gone in to ensure that we can operate our sites in a safe manner for both staff and the public.

“As expected, some sites are filling up more quickly than others, so we ask residents to be flexible with dates and times wherever possible and please only make the journey if essential.”

Residents are also asked to note that bulky household waste collections have also now restarted. For more information, see

www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/newsroom/bulky-household-waste-collections-are-re-starting-on-a-restricted-basis