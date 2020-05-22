NARBERTH Nobblers are passing on a toilet roll rather than a baton, as they aim to run 1,000 miles in a relay to help Hywel Dda frontline staff.
The 25-plus members of the trail running group are running between each other’s houses, to pass on the toilet roll – at a safe distance – and are notching up hundreds of miles.
The toilet roll idea is a nod to the panic-buying at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
They have already raised £1,322 and you can donate on gofundme.com/f/Narberth-NBLRs-rainbow-relay-run-for-hywel-dda
The runners are focusing on villages, tracks and bridleways, rather than main roads, if they can, and they pledge to run in all weathers. More than 400 miles have already been completed.
The group wanted to raise money to say thank you to frontline staff for all their hard work, and also thought it would be a good way of keeping their spirits up during tough times.