An online book of remembrance has been launched for all those who have been living in the UK and died as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The book - named Remember Me - was set up by St Paul's Cathedral in London. The church has invited people of all faiths, beliefs or none to make a contribution.

Here is what you need to know.

'Royal support'

In support of the project, HRH Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales has recorded a video message.

His Royal Highness said: “This virtual book of remembrance is here to help us remember; not just to recall our loss and sorrow, but also to be thankful for everything good that those we have loved brought into our lives, and all that they have given to others.”

When can people make a submission to the book - and how much does it cost?

From Friday, May 22, 2020 - family, friends and carers of those who have died can submit, free of charge, the name, photograph and a short message in honour of a deceased person via the Remember Me website.

The deceased person must have been living in the UK.

Remember Me will be open for entries for as long as needed.

Special piece of music recorded

To launch the project, the choristers of St Paul’s Cathedral have recorded a special piece of music to serve as an anthem for the book of remembrance.

It is intended that the Remember Me site will become a physical memorial at the Cathedral.

A spokeman from St Paul's said the Cathedral have approved designs for a new inner porch in the North transept and, subject to funding, it will serve as a memorial for all who have died as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

'Every person is valued and worthy of remembrance'

The Dean of St Paul’s Cathedral, the Very Reverend David Ison, said: “For centuries, St Paul's Cathedral has been a place to remember the personal and national impact of great tragedies, from the losses of war to the devastation of the Grenfell Tower fire.

“We have heard so many sad stories of those affected by the pandemic, and all our thoughts and prayers are with them. Every person is valued and worthy of remembrance.

“We are all experiencing the devastating impacts of Covid-19 across the country and beyond.

“Remember Me is an opportunity to mourn every person we have lost to the effects of this terrible disease, an encouragement to offer compassion and support to those left behind, and an ongoing recognition of the impact of the pandemic on the UK.”

How can I sign the online book?

Members of the public can register details of their family member of friend on Remember Me at rememberme2020.uk