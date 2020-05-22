A FUNDRAISER to help rebuild the Pembrokeshire Model Engineer Club’s building, that was destroyed by fire, has already smashed its target.

The just giving page was set up on Thursday, May 21, with the aim of raising £1000 and by the following morning, the total raised stood at £1855.

The building was set alight in the early hours of Tuesday morning (May 19) and the structure of the building was deemed unsafe by fire crews.

The club has been based in Milford Haven for over 25 years and it is hoped a new building can be put up as soon as possible.

Club secretary Trevor Thomas said: “Very upsetting to see our hobby going up in smoke literally. The building inside is totally gutted, nothing has survived. The roof has gone, generator, strimmers, and furniture trolleys, it’s all ash on the floor.

“Fortunately, the track is fine but the grass does need cutting, it’s the first time in more years than I care to remember that I walked the track at 0345 in the morning. The jewel in the crown is fine."

Police are still appealing for information about what happened and is urging anyone to get in touch.

The just giving page can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pembs-model-engineers/updates/56946?utm_term=4ap83WaRX&fbclid=IwAR2uaeYB67kmnTX9MUNZMjOOdtl2t6pDu3o4Sb_AdR016QOZwzPbWgnHRh4