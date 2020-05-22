SOMETHING is not right. We are not being told the truth about this coronavirus outbreak.

Dozens of top doctors and professors of medicine throughout the world are coming out and stating that this virus is not as dangerous as we are led to believe. It is only a more contagious form of the influenza virus.

Thousands of patients are dying with the virus, compared to those who have died from it. Doctors have even been directed to say patients have died due to the virus, when they have actually died of heart problems, or Alzheimer's, etc.

The death statistics are being fiddled.

Nurses at Withybush and Glangwili hospitals are saying that they are not very busy, yet we are continually told they are overworked, one nurse told her husband that they are embarrassed by all the clapping.

Apparently, the NHS had 400,000 available beds in 1948, we only have about 120,000 these days, why?

ICU wards are now running at only 40 per cent or less capacity. Even the temporary Nightingale in London with 4,000 beds has been mothballed after treating fewer than 100 patients. Other wards may never be used at all.

There has been an average of 17,000 flu deaths each winter in the UK in the past five years, more than 28,000 died from

the flu during the 2014-15 winter. More than 80,000 died in Britain during the Hong Kong flu epidemic in 1968 and one million worldwide, but neither the UK nor the rest of the world shut down then.

Apparently, thousands of test kits from China have been proven to give either false positive or negative results.

As for ventilators, they are actually killing about 70 per cent of the patients that are put on them according to the alternative news sources. Your most important defence against this virus is your immune system, not social distancing and washing your hands whilst singing happy birthday.

There are peer-reviewed methods to successfully treat anyone with pneumonia or the coronavirus which have worked for over 50 years. My wife and I are taking high doses of vitamin D3 (10,000 I.u. / day) and eight thousand Mg. of vitamin C/day.

Doctors in China, New York and South Korea are giving patients who have the virus as much as 60,000 Mg of vit C intravenously each day and they are cured within 72 hours.

Even hydroxychloroquine has been proven to work.

Why are the NHS doctors not giving our patients the chance to live? I have not heard any doctor in this country even mentioning that vitamins C and D3 are worth trying, what are they afraid of?

Something is not right.

The situation is made worse when you have the likes of Facebook, YouTube and even Ofcom shutting down the likes of Brian Rose of LondonReal, doctors Rashid Buttar, Judy Mikovich and Sheri Tenpenny, etc when they dare to mention any alternative cures for the coronavirus.

As for suggesting any connection with the virus and 5G you are certainly in trouble.

The least said about media like the BBC and most newspapers the better.

The economies of the world are being trashed due to utter incompetence of the governments and so-called medical experts.

And who is waiting in the sidelines...our ‘friend’ Bill Gates, with his poisonous vaccinations!

DAVE BEVAN,

Neyland