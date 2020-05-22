FIRE crews were called out to Griffithston Farm on Thursday night (May 21) after a tractor caught fire.
The vehicle was well alight by the time crews from Haverfordwest and Tenby reached the farm near Hopshill Lane in Saundersfoot.
Thick clouds of black smoke could be seen across the sky while some residents also reported hearing loud explosions
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wale Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Thursday, May 21, at 7.35pm, crews from Tenby and Haverfordwest were called to a vehicle fire at a farm near Hopshill Lane, Saundersfoot.
“The fire involved a tractor and was well alight.”
“Firefighters extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets, a fogging unit, an otter pump, a safety jet and two main jets. A water bowser from Haverfordwest was also deployed to the incident.
“The Fire Service left the incident at 9.29pm.”
