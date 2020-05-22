A POORLY thought-out excuse for a beach trip from Cardiff to Tenby was soon seen through by police today, May 22.
Posting on Twitter, Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit, wrote: “Vehicle from Cardiff stop-checked at Llanteg.
“Occupants stated they were going to visit relatives in Tenby, whose address they didn’t know.
“It was soon ascertained they were heading to the beach. Both reported re non-essential travel, vehicle turned around.”
