A “temporary body holding unit” which could accommodate up to 100 bodies is being developed in Fishguard.

Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed that, in line with national guidance, preparations are being made to provide contingency arrangements for the respectful storage of the deceased in the event of funeral directors not having enough capacity because of Covid-19.

A spokesman said that several options had been considered. As a result, adaptation works are currently being undertaken to a vacant Pembrokeshire County Council unit on the industrial estate at Feidr Castell, Fishguard.

“The adaption work involves installing a number of prefabricated purpose-built chilled units - such as normally found within medical settings - inside the building to provide accommodation for up to 100 bodies but with the potential to increase this if necessary,” said the spokesman.

Council Leader, David Simpson, said: “Of course we remain hopeful that there never will be any cause for this facility to become operational.

“But with the uncertainty regarding the consequences of coming out of lockdown and concerns over a second significantly more severe wave still high, I am sure the public will appreciate that this contingency needs to be in place.

“This building will offer the safe, secure and dignified storage of the deceased if required.”

Councillor Simpson added that further information would be publicly provided should the facility ever need to be activated.