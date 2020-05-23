A PEMBROKESHIRE-born writer has penned two short plays based on his parents’ reminiscences of growing up in the county.

Gary Owen, who spent his early years in Narberth, has donated the two monologues – entitled MUM and DAD – to Cardiff’s Sherman Theatre, where he is an associate artist.

Welsh thespians Michael Sheen and Lynn Hunter take on the roles of Mr and Mrs Owen, and the plays have already had over 2,500 views online where they are being shown as part of the Sherman’s lockdown programme.

Gary – who was brought up in Valley Gate on the outskirts of Narberth and regularly spends holidays in his home county – has won a number of awards for his work, which includes the hit BBC Wales series Bread.

The Mum and Dad monologues form part of the Sherman Theatre’s Interval programme, giving audiences the exceptional new writing they are used to while the theatre is closed.

Gary said: “MUM and DAD are two tiny pieces, near-verbatim records of stories told me by my mum and my dad about their lives growing up in Pembrokeshire.

“They’re too little to ever be put on as theatre pieces, so it’s a huge treat to have them performed now as part of the Sherman’s lockdown programme.

“They’re about things that happened before I was born, before my parents ever met. So to me they’re mythical, even though I know they’re real.

“Lynn and Michael are two actors who never, ever patronise the characters they play, whatever foolish or malicious things those characters might get up to. They make the characters they play real. And in these glorious performances, they turn these little legends back into real life again. I’m incredibly grateful to both of them, and to the Sherman for hosting the pieces.”

Sherman Theatre’s artistic director, Joe Murphy, said: “The donation of these two plays is an extraordinary, and characteristically generous, gift from Gary Owen. It is so amazing to see the support and community spirit of our artists and audiences in these strange and uncertain times.

“And that support is vital in allowing us to survive this crisis, and for us to be able to thrive once it’s over. Performed by two exceptional actors, I feel like these small pieces are a real treat.”

MUM and DAD are available to view on shermantheatre.co.uk, where donations can also be made to help the Sherman continue to deliver great theatre experiences for its audiences.