PEMBROKESHIRE County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has provided a further coronavirus update for Friday, May 22.

“I am sure that you will all agree that as we head into a Bank Holiday weekend we should take some time to reflect on the last few months and what we have all done to help tackle Covid-19.

“Normally on May Bank Holiday weekend and at half-term we would enjoy time out and about across Pembrokeshire. This year, however, things are very different indeed.

“I must remind everyone that the rules across Wales have not changed. The guidelines are clear: stay at home, and stay safe. This pandemic is still not over and we must not fool ourselves thinking we are immune in Pembrokeshire. Unfortunately people are still dying.

“I must thank everyone for engaging in continuity of learning in all schools.

“Next week would have been half-term. School staff, families and learners should all have the opportunity to pause and rest from what has been a very challenging two months.

“Our hubs will remain open for childcare and I am very grateful to all our staff who continue to work with us to provide ongoing care and support to learners.

“As previously highlighted, our Waste and Recycling Centres are re-opening from May 26 with a new booking system and guidelines to ensure the sites can operate in a safe way for both staff and the public.

“If you have any waste and/or recycling which you are unable to store safely at home or unable to have collected through the waste and recycling kerbside service, you can book a slot.

“Access to the sites is strictly via pre-booked slots only. If you do not have a booking, you will not be allowed on site.

“Please read the full guidelines, including details of accepted vehicles and layout maps for each site, at: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-and-guidance/waste-and-recycling-centres-re-open

“Finally I want to wish you all a happy Bank Holiday weekend. Every day we are getting closer to getting back to normal. Be aware though that re-opening facilities will be on a phased approach and will take time. We have to get this right to avoid another Covid-19 peak.

“Please everyone look after yourselves, please remain patient and please remember to support each other. Everyone appreciates a helping hand and where you can, give yourselves a ‘Cwtch’.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank my family for all the support they have offered me during these unprecedented times. Everyone needs support. Without my family supporting me, dealing with issues would have been a lot harder. Thank you very much.”