PARAGLIDERS on the Preselis and an Irish sportscar buyer who drove his new purchase all the way from Plymouth were just two lockdown-braking incidents dealt with by police in Pembrokeshire recently.
Posting on Twitter on May 22, Dyfed-Powys Police’s rural crime team said: “Persons caught paragliding over Preseli mountains yesterday during lockdown. Covid-19 tickets issued for non-essential travel.”
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit was also busy, on Friday, dealing with the new owner of a sportscar at Llanteg.
“Vehicle stop-checked at Llanteg. Male from Southern Ireland, stated he’d caught the ferry to the UK yesterday, before heading to Plymouth to buy the vehicle.
“Reported re. non-essential travel, allowed to continue his journey to the port and onward to Ireland.”
