PARAGLIDERS on the Preselis and an Irish sportscar buyer who drove his new purchase all the way from Plymouth were just two lockdown-braking incidents dealt with by police in Pembrokeshire recently.

Posting on Twitter on May 22, Dyfed-Powys Police’s rural crime team said: “Persons caught paragliding over Preseli mountains yesterday during lockdown. Covid-19 tickets issued for non-essential travel.”