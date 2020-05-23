THE future of Tenby’s Imperial Hotel is under threat after the owner Specialist Leisure Group (SLG), went into administration on Friday, May 22.
EY, the administrator to Specialist Leisure Group (SLG), confirmed that 2,500 people have now been made redundant in the group.
SLG's operations include The Imperial Tenby, under the Coast & Country Hotels brand.
A statement on the Coast & Country Hotels website said that all tours, cruises, holidays and hotel breaks booked with SLG have been cancelled and “will not be rescheduled”.
It also said all hotels trading as Bay Hotels, Coast & Country Hotels and Country Living Hotels will not reopen.
"The Specialist Leisure Group operated several businesses that sold holidays and other travel arrangements under the following brand names, which have all ceased to trade, due to the impact of Covid-19."
All employees of companies in the SLG are being contacted separately by the administrators.