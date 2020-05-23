RE: ‘We are not being told the truth about this coronavirus outbreak’.

Aren’t we?

“Dozens of top doctors and professors of medicine throughout the world are coming out and stating that this virus is not as dangerous as we are led to believe”.

Who exactly?

Which ‘top doctors’? Names? I could say that literally thousands of ‘top doctors’ have said it is a very dangerous virus. I could even dig out a long list of their names.

“Doctors have even been directed to say patients have died due to the virus, when they have actually died of heart problems, or Alzheimer's, etc.”

Now that is definitely untrue, though it has received wide circulation.

If a patient with both the virus and a heart condition dies, the certifying doctor will reach a clinical decision as to which condition was principally responsible for death and certify accordingly.

And so on. “…” shutting down … when they dare to mention any alternative cures for the coronavirus”.

Alternative quackery will claim to cure anything. But, in fact, vitamins and hydroxychloroquine have been researched and shown to have little or no clinical benefit.

As for injecting bleach, I know the President of the USA recommended it, but don’t. Just don’t.

It will kill the virus, but it will also kill you.

The fact that the manufacturers of Dettol felt it necessary to tell people not to inject their product is testimony to the craziness of some of the disinformation around.

Some of the fruitier conspiracy nonsense has come from Mr Icke, who once claimed we were ruled by giant blood-drinking shape-shifting lizards.

Hey, I wonder if it is the lizards who are responsible for the virus?

Or perhaps it is all the fault of little green men from the planet Zog?

We just know it has to be true, because the mainstream media have shut it down and refused to publish it.

By the way, if Withybush is not overwhelmed, it is because Pembrokeshire very sensibly closed its borders.

It means I can’t do what I would like to. It’s a nice day. Normally I’d be on the road right now to spend a couple of days in the lovely county where I grew up, with an idyllic time on the waters of Milford Haven.

But as it is, I’m being serious and responsible and all those things and carefully doing nothing to spread a remarkably nasty virus that has already claimed too many lives.

Sorry if I sound a bit flippant. I’m going gently stir-crazy. See you when the lockdown lifts!

JOHN DAVIES,

Newport