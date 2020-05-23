A DISQUALIFIED driver from Swansea and his passenger, and a driver under the influence of cannabis, were dealt with today in south Pembrokeshire as part of lockdown roads policing.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said today, May 23: “Male from the Swansea area, dealt with for disqualified driving and no insurance, following a stop check at Llanteg this morning.
“Reported accordingly following interview. Both he and his passenger have also been reported re non-essential travel.”
The unit later stopped another motorist.
“Male arrested at Llanteg this afternoon, for providing a positive roadside drugswab for cannabis. Also arrested for possession of a small quantity of cannabis.
"Blood samples taken at custody, released under investigation for both matters, pending blood results.”