A Pembrokeshire sporting event, due to take place this summer, has been cancelled.

The Caldey Swim - which has established itself as an iconic feature of the open water swimming calendar - was set to be held in August.

The swim, a fundraiser for the RNLI and other sea safety organisations, is under the umbrella of the Tenby Sea Swimming Association (TSSA), which also organises the legendary Tenby Boxing Day Swim, due to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year.

The Caldey Swim challenge, which has taken place five times since 2013, had attracted around 100 entrants to make the crossing between the island and the mainland in Tenby.

In a message to swimmers this weekend, TSSA chairman Chris Osborne said: “We suspect you won't be surprised, yet disappointed (like us) to learn that we have decided to cancel this year's swim.

“In the face of so much uncertainty, we thought we should create a little bit of certainty for you all.

"Due to the lockdown restrictions, no-one has been able to put in any swimming training, in or outside; we don't even know if sea swimming will be allowed in August.

"Meanwhile, Caldey Island is closed to visitors and the Tenby harbour flotilla of ferries and other pleasure boats remains out of the water.

“Unless we hear to the contrary from you, we shall refund your entry fees.

"We hope that you all come out of this pandemic bursting with energy and that one day we can help you again channel it to swimming from Caldey Island to Tenby Harbour, adding to the legacy of this exceptional challenge.

“Stay safe, stay strong."